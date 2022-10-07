Critical Survey: ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECMOHO and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.01 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.02 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.58 -$5.95 million ($0.95) -1.74

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECMOHO. Kidpik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECMOHO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ECMOHO and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ECMOHO and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Kidpik beats ECMOHO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECMOHO

(Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Kidpik

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.