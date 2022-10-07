Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Crossroads Impact Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Crossroads Impact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crossroads Impact Corp., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.