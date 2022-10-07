CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $40,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $178.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day moving average of $184.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.