Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CCK opened at $83.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. Crown has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 689.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.