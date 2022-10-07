Crypto Inu (ABCD) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Crypto Inu (ABCD) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Crypto Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Inu has a total market cap of $119,148.01 and $13,376.00 worth of Crypto Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Inu has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Crypto Inu Profile

Crypto Inu’s launch date was January 21st, 2022. Crypto Inu’s total supply is 47,359,926,364,589 tokens. The official website for Crypto Inu is cabcd.org. Crypto Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@crypto_inu. Crypto Inu’s official Twitter account is @cryptoinu_abcd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Inu (ABCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Inu has a current supply of 47,359,926,364,589 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $352.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cabcd.org.”

