Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches One Day Volume of $247,957.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Cryptonovae token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $247,957.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae launched on November 1st, 2020. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,440,042 tokens. The official message board for Cryptonovae is cryptonovae.medium.com. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonovae’s official website is cryptonovae.com. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptonovae Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonovae (YAE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cryptonovae has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,440,042.06 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptonovae is 0.03257172 USD and is down -16.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,567.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptonovae.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

