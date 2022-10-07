Crypviser Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2,723.00 (CVNX)

Crypviser (CVNX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Crypviser token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypviser has a market capitalization of $2,723.00 and approximately $10,998.00 worth of Crypviser was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypviser has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypviser alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Crypviser Token Profile

Crypviser was first traded on May 19th, 2017. Crypviser’s total supply is 31,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypviser is https://reddit.com/r/crypviser and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crypviser is crypviser.medium.com. The official website for Crypviser is cvnx.app. Crypviser’s official Twitter account is @cvnxgov.

Buying and Selling Crypviser

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser (CVNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypviser has a current supply of 31,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypviser is 0.00948458 USD and is down -10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $364.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cvnx.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypviser directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypviser should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypviser using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypviser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypviser and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.