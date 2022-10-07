Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Cut by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,951,000 after purchasing an additional 105,683 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.5% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 30.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 108,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMI opened at $220.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

