Cypress Capital Group Buys 525 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 306,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.