Cypress Capital Group Buys 860 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group owned about 0.19% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $382,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDY stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.