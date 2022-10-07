Cypress Capital Group Has $384,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

