Cypress Capital Group Purchases 2,501 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

