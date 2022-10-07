Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,136 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 137,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. William Allan LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,007 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $66.81 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

