Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,330 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MSI opened at $234.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average is $227.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

