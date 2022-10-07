Cypress Capital Group Sells 38 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $287.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $269.37 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.64 and a 200-day moving average of $317.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

