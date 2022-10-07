Cypress Capital Group Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

