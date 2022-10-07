Cypress Capital Group Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,407,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,666,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

