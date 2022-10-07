Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.36.

Several research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,759 shares of company stock worth $6,072,504. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

