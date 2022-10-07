D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. 315,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

