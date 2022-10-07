DAO1 (DAO1) Price Tops $0.0372 on Exchanges

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. DAO1 has a total market capitalization of $29,067.72 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO1 token can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DAO1 Profile

DAO1 was first traded on May 27th, 2021. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/dao1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAO1 is www.dao1.org. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @dao1official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO1 is dao1official.medium.com.

DAO1 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO1 (DAO1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAO1 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DAO1 is 0.03723542 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dao1.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

