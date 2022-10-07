DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 26.0 %

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

