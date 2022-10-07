DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.06

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.06 and traded as low as $93.02. DBS Group shares last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 39,490 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

About DBS Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.0118 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.