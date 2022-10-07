DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.06

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.06 and traded as low as $93.02. DBS Group shares last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 39,490 shares changing hands.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
