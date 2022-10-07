DeFi Degen Land One Day Volume Hits $1,230.00 (DDL)

DeFi Degen Land (DDL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. DeFi Degen Land has a total market capitalization of $21,155.79 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of DeFi Degen Land was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Degen Land has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Degen Land token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Degen Land alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,022.48 or 0.99981364 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002651 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063535 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004907 BTC.

About DeFi Degen Land

DDL is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2021. DeFi Degen Land’s total supply is 300,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000,000 tokens. DeFi Degen Land’s official Twitter account is @defi_degen_land and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Degen Land’s official website is defidegenland.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Degen Land

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Degen Land (DDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFi Degen Land has a current supply of 300,000,000,000 with 150,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Degen Land is 0.00000015 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defidegenland.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Degen Land directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Degen Land should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Degen Land using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Degen Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Degen Land and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.