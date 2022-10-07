Defiville Price Reaches $0.0643 on Top Exchanges (ISLA)

Defiville (ISLA) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Defiville has traded up 94.7% against the US dollar. Defiville has a total market cap of $63,872.18 and $12,749.00 worth of Defiville was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defiville token can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About Defiville

Defiville launched on January 20th, 2021. Defiville’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,376 tokens. Defiville’s official website is defiville.finance. Defiville’s official Twitter account is @defivillegame.

Defiville Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defiville (ISLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Defiville has a current supply of 7,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defiville is 0.06526118 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $192.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defiville.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defiville directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defiville should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defiville using one of the exchanges listed above.

