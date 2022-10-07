Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

