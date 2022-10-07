Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
