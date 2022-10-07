Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DHER opened at €39.42 ($40.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €131.50 ($134.18).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

