Dermata Therapeutics’ (DRMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

DRMA opened at $0.61 on Monday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

