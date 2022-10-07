Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.33 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00022035 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $55.91 million and $404,379.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,918,563 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero (DERO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DERO through the process of mining. Dero has a current supply of 18,400,000 with 12,917,611 in circulation. The last known price of Dero is 4.34242205 USD and is up 6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $350,130.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dero.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.