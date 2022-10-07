Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target to €110.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Price Performance

SLVYY opened at $8.28 on Monday. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.