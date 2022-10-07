Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FPE. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, September 16th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €22.50 ($22.96) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($45.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.11.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

