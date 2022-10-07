Diageo (LON:DGE) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,350 ($40.48) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,749.50 ($45.31) on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of £85.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,684.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,818.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,764.55.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 667 shares of company stock worth $2,480,913.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

