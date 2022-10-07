Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $161.35

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $161.35 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 12011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.61. The stock has a market cap of $508.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $460,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.