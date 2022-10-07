Digible Reaches One Day Volume of $17,497.00 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Digible has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Digible has a market capitalization of $307,952.87 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digible token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Digible

Digible was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 tokens. The official website for Digible is digible.io. The official message board for Digible is digibleio.medium.com. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digible (DIGI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Digible has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Digible is 0.00434197 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digible.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digible using one of the exchanges listed above.

