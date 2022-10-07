Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.59. 2,132,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,948,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

