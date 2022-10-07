Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 8,212,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

