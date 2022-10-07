Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $90.17. 9,204,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,517,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

