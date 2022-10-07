Dillon & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 409,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 76,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.30. 351,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,948. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

