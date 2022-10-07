Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 156,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,935. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70.

