DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.61

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 17539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

