Dogecolony Trading Down 100% This Week (DOGECO)

Dogecolony (DOGECO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Dogecolony token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecolony has a total market cap of $26,499.62 and $77,888.00 worth of Dogecolony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecolony has traded 100% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecolony Token Profile

Dogecolony launched on January 10th, 2022. Dogecolony’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,647,091,790 tokens. The official message board for Dogecolony is medium.com/@dogecolonytoken. The Reddit community for Dogecolony is https://reddit.com/r/dogecolony and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecolony’s official Twitter account is @dogecolony_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecolony’s official website is dogecolony.io.

Buying and Selling Dogecolony

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecolony (DOGECO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dogecolony has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dogecolony is 0.00000004 USD and is down -14.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogecolony.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecolony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecolony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecolony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

