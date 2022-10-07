Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.71

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$83.71 and last traded at C$83.32, with a volume of 311844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DOL. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.68.

Dollarama Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dollarama

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,143,946.50.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

