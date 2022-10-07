Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 5.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 5,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

