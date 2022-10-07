DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Holdings Cut by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 4.3% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 1.45% of DoorDash worth $327,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,734 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $49.29. 38,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

