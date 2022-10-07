DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 6.2%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.70. 12,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,273,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,734. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.