DraftKings Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 153,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 96,860 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 839,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,254,426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

