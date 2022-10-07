Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as low as C$10.79. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$11.02, with a volume of 539,715 shares traded.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.88.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.22.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

