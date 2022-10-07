DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $108.14

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.14 and last traded at $108.63, with a volume of 21006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

