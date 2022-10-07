DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $2.17 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00010768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2021. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DuckDaoDime is medium.com/duckdao. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDaoDime (DDIM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DuckDaoDime has a current supply of 1,472,092.49864144 with 1,037,792.71823403 in circulation. The last known price of DuckDaoDime is 2.10784184 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $116,065.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

