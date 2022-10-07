Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $21.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $710.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $712.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

