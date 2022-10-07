Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after buying an additional 923,404 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRB traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,672. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

